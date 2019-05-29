GBP/USD is on the back foot amid growing political uncertainty in the UK. US-Sino trade tensions also push the pound lower. The four-hour chart shows bears are in control. No less than 11 Conservative politicians have announced their aspirations to enter 10 Downing Street – leading the party and the country in a heated contest – […] The post GBP/USD getting closer to the lows on political uncertainty appeared first on Forex Crunch.
