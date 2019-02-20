GBP/USD advanced on the weakness of the US Dollar and hopes for some kind of resolution on Brexit. What’s next? The technical levels point to additional upside potential. The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that cable now faces resistance around 1.3065 where we see a convergence including the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, the SMA 10-15m, the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2, […] The post GBP/USD has a bit more room to the upside, rally not over yet appeared first on Forex Crunch.
