GBP/USD has risen after BOE’s Bailey painted a relatively optimistic picture of the economy. Brexit negotiations remain stuck and a breakthrough is unlikely this week. Thursday’s four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. The sequel is usually less successful than the original – and in coronavirus’ case, that is good news. Andrew Bailey, Governor of […] The post GBP/USD: Hitting 1.30 seems out of reach as Brexit bring the pound back down appeared first on Forex Crunch.
