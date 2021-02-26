GBP/USD has been extending its rally after UK PM Johnson presented a compelling exit strategy. US stimulus, a full buildup to Nonfarm Payrolls and Britain’s vaccination drive all eyed. GBP/USD’s daily chart is showing bulls remain in the lead. The FX Poll is pointing to a short-term bounce but falls afterwards. “Incomparably better” – that is […] The post GBP/USD: Is the rally reversible? Stimulus, NFP, and shots in the arm closely watched appeared first on Forex Crunch.

