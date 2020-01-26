GBP/USD showed slight gains last week. There are five events on the schedule in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. There was positive news from the U.K. labor market, as unemployment claims fell to 14.9 thousand in December, down from 28.8 thousand a month earlier. […] The post GBP/USD January 27-31 Forecast – Markets Eye BoE Rate Decision appeared first on Forex Crunch.

