GBP/USD has been falling as Brexit talks hit a fresh snag. EU-UK talks, vaccine developments and Nonfarm Payrolls are set to rock cable. Friday’s four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture. The Brexit mood is getting darker – but is it the darkest hour before dawn rises? The latest headlines in the saga are in […] The post GBP/USD: Last-minute Brexit crisis may provide buying opportunity appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD: Last-minute Brexit crisis may provide buying opportunity - December 4, 2020
- EUR/USD: Next stop 1.22? Not so fast, five reasons for a fall on Nonfarm Payrolls day - December 4, 2020
- EUR/USD: Trending Higher Towards Equilibrium; Where To Target? – ANZ - December 4, 2020