GBP/USD loses vaccine advantage over the dollar, yields hold keys to next moves

GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as US yields resume their gains. Britain's upbeat data and vaccine situation may help it weather the storm. Friday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Is the US going to surpass the UK in vaccinations? Britain is undoubtedly in the lead but President Joe Biden's America is
