GBP/USD has been holding onto high ground as Britain’s vaccine campaign continues at full speed. Markets are focused on the Federal Reserve’s decision later in the day. Wednesday’s four-hour chart is pointing to further gains for the pair. The UK has surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths – but has also vaccinated over 10% of the population […] The post GBP/USD may surge to 1.38 with a push from Powell appeared first on Forex Crunch.

