GBP/USD next levels to watch after surging higher — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has rallied some 200 pips on hopes that the UK and the EU can reach a Brexit deal. What are the next levels to watch? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD is struggling around 1.2438, which is a dense cluster of lines which includes the Simple Moving Average 50-15m, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the Bollinger

