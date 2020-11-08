GBP/USD climbed 1.58% last week, as the US dollar sustained sharp losses against the G-10 currencies. The upcoming week has four events, including GDP Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD. UK Manufacturing PMI continued to show expansion, with another reading above the neutral 50-level. The October reading […] The post GBP/USD Nov. 9-16 – Pound Jumps on bandwagon with sharp gains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story