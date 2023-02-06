US nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 last month. There is a 90% probability of a 25bps rate hike at the next Fed meeting. The BoE said that UK inflation may have “turned a corner.” Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish as the pound extends previous session losses. On Friday, the sterling lost ground against the dollar … Continued

