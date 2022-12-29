GBP/USD price finds selling pressure as China’s situation gets worse. Russia and Ukraine continue to augment tension, intensifying further risk aversion. US dollar may experience bearishness due to easing US yields. The GBP/USD outlook is mildly bearish as the pair faces risk aversion arising from the deteriorating pandemic situation in China. –Are you interested to … Continued

