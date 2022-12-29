GBP/USD remains silent above the 1.2000 area during holidays. Fading optimism about COVID is pushing the US dollar higher. Technically, the pair lacks any momentum with a bearish bias. The GBP/USD outlook remains dominated by the bears as the Greenback turns positive amid stronger yields and fading COVID-led optimism. With mixed cues and the holiday … Continued
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Bears to Break 1.20 amid US Yields, COVID appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Bears to Break 1.20 amid US Yields, COVID - December 29, 2022
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls Attracted Amid China’s COVID - December 29, 2022
- Gold Price Testing Dynamic Resistance, Awaiting US Data - December 29, 2022