The GBP/USD remains in the red near a weekly low, weakening the recovery in early Asian trading. US President Biden bans flights from Moscow into US airspace, British Prime Minister Johnson supports Russia’s exclusion from SWIFT. Fed officials and Bank of England officials are giving mixed signals about the impact of Russia-Ukraine tensions on the … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Bears to Pounce 1.3300, Eying US ADP, Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story