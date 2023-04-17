Tenreyro voted against a subsequent BoE rate increase last month. The BoE is expected to increase its key interest rate from 4.25% to 4.5% next month. UK consumer price inflation is expected to drop to 9.8% from 10.4% on Wednesday. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. Silvana Tenreyro, a Bank of England policymaker, stated that it … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook: BOE Calls for Caution in Raising Rates appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story