British surveys on business confidence and activity show a struggling economy. The pound is on track for its fourth consecutive monthly surge versus the dollar. The US gross domestic product expanded at an annualized rate of 2.9%. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. Sterling maintained its stability on Friday but was on track to post its … Continued
The post GBP/USD Outlook: BoE Facing an Uphill Task with Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Playing in Demand Zone, Eying US Core PCE Price Index - January 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Set to Deliver Bigger Hike than Fed - January 27, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: BoE Facing an Uphill Task with Inflation - January 27, 2023