Over the past three months, the pound has fallen by more than 6% against the US dollar. Money markets are pricing in no further BoE rate hikes. British retailers reported their worst October for sales volumes on record. Friday’s GBP/USD outlook is pessimistic as bearish sentiment persists near three-week lows amid dampened BoE rate hike…

