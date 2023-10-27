Over the past three months, the pound has fallen by more than 6% against the US dollar. Money markets are pricing in no further BoE rate hikes. British retailers reported their worst October for sales volumes on record. Friday’s GBP/USD outlook is pessimistic as bearish sentiment persists near three-week lows amid dampened BoE rate hike…
The post GBP/USD Outlook: BoE Rate Hike Prospects Weigh on Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Keeps Interest Rates Unaltered - October 27, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: BoE Rate Hike Prospects Weigh on Pound - October 27, 2023
- Gold Price Clinging to Highs Under $2,000, Eyes on ECB - October 26, 2023