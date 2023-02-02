The Bank of England is prepared to hike interest rates for the tenth consecutive time. The BoE may also hint at when the rapid rise in borrowing costs may end. The Fed reduced the tempo of rate rises with a quarter-point hike. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it … Continued

