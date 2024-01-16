Data revealed a deceleration in British wage growth throughout November. Markets expect substantial interest rate cuts by the Bank of England this year. Money markets are currently factoring in approximately 130 basis points of BoE interest rate cuts by year-end. On Tuesday, the GBP/USD outlook took a bearish turn as the pound faced a decline,…

The post GBP/USD Outlook: British Wage Growth Hits the Brakes in Nov appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story