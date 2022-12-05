Swati believes there were little indications that growing pay demands increased the possibility of a wage-price spiral. She warned that the BoE could worsen an anticipated recession if it raised borrowing prices even further. The dollar weakened amid increased risk sentiment. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish as the dollar weakens. The USD struggled to gain … Continued
