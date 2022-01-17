GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls Retreating Below 1.37 amid BoE, UK Politics

GBP/USD outlook is negative as price stays below key levels. The pound may find some respite amid positive UK GDP data on Friday. Brexit jitters continue to keep the pair under pressure. The GBP/USD outlook seems vulnerable as the price stays below the key levels and has the tendency to go lower if the US … Continued

