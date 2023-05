Investors are awaiting the BOE rate decision meeting. The Fed boosted rates by 25 basis points but gave the sense that it might stop there. Traders generally anticipate the Bank of England will increase rates by 25bps. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. On Monday, the pound hovered near an 11-month high as traders awaited the … Continued

