GBP/USD Outlook: Cautious Trading Ahead of Fed and BoE Meetings

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 75bps on Wednesday. The BoE is expected to deliver a 50 or 75bps rate hike. Britain’s challenges stem from opposing monetary and fiscal policies. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. However, this might change as the pair will likely consolidate with Britain observing a public holiday. This … Continued

