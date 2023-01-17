Traders awaited UK jobs and inflation figures for hints on the BoE’s monetary policy plans. Optimism for further progress in negotiations between Britain and the EU has gone down. BoE rate hike forecasts for this year have decreased since last week. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is slightly bearish. The pound was mostly flat on Tuesday after … Continued

