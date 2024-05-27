UK sales dropped by 2.3% in May, beating economists expectations of a 0.4% drop. The likelihood of a Bank of England rate cut in June is 10%. Investors eagerly await the US core PCE index report. The GBP/USD outlook shows renewed bullish momentum as the pound trades near a two-month high due to a decline…

