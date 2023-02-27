BOE’s Silvana Tenreyro warned of the risks of raising rates too high. Core inflation in the US increased by 0.6% last month. Consumer spending in the United States rose by 1.8% last month. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. The dollar was at the forefront on Monday thanks to a barrage of upbeat US economic data. … Continued

