Wednesday’s data revealed weaker US economic growth in the first quarter. A measure of US core personal consumption expenditures jumped by 3.7%. Investors are cautious ahead of today’s core PCE price index report. The GBP/USD outlook remains bullish as the dollar loses ground following a disappointing gross domestic product report. However, the inflation figures buried…

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Dollar Slides on Disappointing GDP Figures appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story