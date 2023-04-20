Strong US banking results reinforced expectations of a hawkish Fed. Morgan Stanley posted first-quarter earnings that exceeded forecasts. The market is starting to price out a Fed cut this year. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bearish. Strong US banking sector’s earnings reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its tight monetary policy for longer. The … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Dollar Strength Returns Amid Bank Earnings appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story