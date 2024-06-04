Data revealed further contraction in the US manufacturing sector. Traders are pricing in a 59.1% chance of a Fed cut in September. Surveys showed a decline in British sales in May. The GBP/USD outlook shows solid bullish momentum as the dollar trades near multi-month lows amid more signs of economic weakness. However, the pound pulled…
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Dollar Struggles Near Lows After Dismal PMI appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Soars on Rising Rate Hike Bets - June 4, 2024
- GBP/USD Outlook: Dollar Struggles Near Lows After Dismal PMI - June 4, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: Rising Rate Cut Odds Send Loonie Lower - June 3, 2024