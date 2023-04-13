Economic output in the UK was unchanged in February. Britain will likely avoid the first-quarter recession that the BOE foresaw last month. The dollar stayed weak in Asian trade on Thursday. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar stayed weak in Asian trade on Thursday, supporting the pound. Lower-than-expected US inflation statistics fueled the view … Continued
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Downbeat US CPI A Joy for Sterling Buyers appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Downbeat US CPI A Joy for Sterling Buyers - April 13, 2023
- Gold Price Rising Wedge in Formation, US PPI in Focus - April 13, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australia’s Employment Beats Forecasts - April 13, 2023