Economic output in the UK was unchanged in February. Britain will likely avoid the first-quarter recession that the BOE foresaw last month. The dollar stayed weak in Asian trade on Thursday. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar stayed weak in Asian trade on Thursday, supporting the pound. Lower-than-expected US inflation statistics fueled the view … Continued

