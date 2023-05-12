The UK economy expanded by 0.1% in Q1. A series of data released overnight indicated that the US economy was slowing. The BoE increased rates by 0.25% to 4.5%, raising borrowing costs to the highest since 2008. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The pound rose slightly after the release of UK GDP data. In … Continued

