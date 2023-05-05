Speculators anticipate further drastic rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Shares of PacWest Bancorp fell on Thursday, dragging other regional banks down. The services sector in Britain experienced its highest growth in a year at the beginning of Q2. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar dropped as speculators anticipated further drastic rate cuts from … Continued

