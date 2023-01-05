Investors’ desire for riskier assets increased due to China’s reopening. Fed policymakers agreed to reduce the speed of its brisk interest rate increases. US manufacturing activity shrank in December, showing the effects of higher interest rates. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is slightly bearish. Despite the Federal Reserve’s continued hawkish stance, the dollar made very small gains … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Fed Remains Committed to Fight Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story