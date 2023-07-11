The pound surged to its highest level in 15 months against the dollar. British wages, excluding bonuses, rose 7.3% in the three months leading up to May. Fed officials suggested that the US central bank is approaching the conclusion of its hiking cycle. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, the pound surged to its … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Hits 15-Month Top as UK Wage Growth Jumps appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story