The pound surged to its highest level in 15 months against the dollar. British wages, excluding bonuses, rose 7.3% in the three months leading up to May. Fed officials suggested that the US central bank is approaching the conclusion of its hiking cycle. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, the pound surged to its … Continued
