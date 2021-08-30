GBP/USD Outlook Looks Positive Despite Covid, Awaits US Home Sales

GBP/USD started the week lower but managed to gain some traction. Covid cases in the UK are rising that may weigh on the Pound. Powell’s speech is consistently keeping the Greenback lower. Brexit concerns may cause serious disruptions in the supply chain. The GBP/USD price outlook is bullish as the US dollar is consistently losing … Continued

