Economists believe a rate cut in the UK is nearing. UK sales rose 2.9% in May after a 1.8% fall in April. Market participants are awaiting the US PCE price index report. The GBP/USD outlook is bearish despite a slight recovery in the pound after upbeat retail sales data. The currency remains near recent lows…
