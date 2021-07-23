GBP/USD continues to gain after falling 250 pips. British Pound can still suffer because of coronavirus cases. The government has been criticized for lifting Covid restrictions. The GBP/USD outlook on Thursday, July 22, continued a rather strong upward movement. This is not to say that this movement is based on something specific. Recall that a little earlier, […] The post GBP/USD Outlook: More Gains on Cards Albeit Delta Can Still Cap appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- GBP/USD Outlook: More Gains on Cards Albeit Delta Can Still Cap - July 22, 2021
- EUR/USD Price False Breakout Post ECB, Looking for Eurozone Data - July 22, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Bearish Channel Intact, Another Sell-off under 0.70? - July 22, 2021