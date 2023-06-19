The pound remained close to a nearly 14-month high in anticipation of Thursday’s BOE policy meeting. The US markets were closed on Monday due to a holiday. Economists expect the BOE to implement another 25-basis-point interest rate hike. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. While the pound experienced a slight decline of 0.04% to 1.2812, it … Continued
