The greenback is heading for a second quarter of gains due to a drop in Fed rate cut expectations. Market participants will pay close attention to the PCE price index report. The US GDP rose from 1.3% to 1.4%, as expected. The GBP/USD outlook remains bearish, even with a slight rebound, as investors eagerly await…

The post GBP/USD Outlook: No Respite as US PCE Looms appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story