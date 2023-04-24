Investors expect the Fed to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points. Traders are debating possible Fed rate cuts starting in July. Economists expect the BoE to hike rates by another quarter point to 4.5%. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is slightly bearish. The dollar was stronger as it entered the final trading week of the … Continued

