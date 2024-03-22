The Bank of England held rates on Thursday. UK inflation fell from 4.0% in January to 3.4% in February. There is a 75% chance that the Bank of England will cut rates in June. The GBP/USD outlook soured as the pound’s decline deepened following the BoE’s rate cut signal. The Bank of England held rates…

