The dollar fell Wednesday as investors absorbed the Fed’s policy meeting outcome. Powell maintained that the Fed’s next move would be a rate cut. British manufacturing fell in April. The GBP/USD outlook remains optimistic as the pound holds strong against a faltering dollar. Recent remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell have increased the likelihood that…
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Holds Firm Against Weakening Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Holds Firm Against Weakening Dollar - May 2, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast: Employment Data Boosts Greenback - May 2, 2024
- USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Surges on Another Possible Intervention - May 2, 2024