Speculators increased their bullish positions on the pound. Core inflation in the UK will likely remain elevated at 7.1%. The Fed appears to be approaching the end of its tightening cycle. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The pound remained around $1.31 against the dollar on Monday, ahead of an important inflation report. –Are you interested … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Holds Steady Ahead of Inflation Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story