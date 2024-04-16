US retail and core retail sales jumped in March. The likelihood of a Fed cut in September has risen to 46%. Data revealed a slight easing in the UK labor market. The GBP/USD outlook suggests downward momentum as the Pound clings near 5-month lows following US and UK data. While the US boasts surprisingly strong…
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Maintains 5-Month Low Following Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Fails to Recover Amid Upbeat US Retail Sales - April 16, 2024
- GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Maintains 5-Month Low Following Data - April 16, 2024
- USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Shines on Rate Cut Outlook - April 15, 2024