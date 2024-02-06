Robust economic indicators affirmed the strength of the US economy. There was a surge in business activity in the US services sector. Powell said rate cuts would be delayed until there was a clear indication that inflation was dropping. In the GBP/USD outlook, the narrative unfolds with a bearish tone. Fueled by positive data, the…

