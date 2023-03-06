Traders are awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony. UK business activity increased in February at its strongest rate in eight months. Financial markets anticipate the Bank of England’s main rate will peak at 4.75% in August. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is bullish. The US dollar fell on Monday as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s … Continued

