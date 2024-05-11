The UK economy expanded by the most in almost three years in Q1. US data revealed a significant jump in initial jobless claims to an 8-month high. One more BoE policymaker voted for a rate cut. The GBP/USD outlook shows a surge in bullish momentum as the pound strengthens after better-than-expected GDP data. At the…

