The UK economy expanded by the most in almost three years in Q1. US data revealed a significant jump in initial jobless claims to an 8-month high. One more BoE policymaker voted for a rate cut. The GBP/USD outlook shows a surge in bullish momentum as the pound strengthens after better-than-expected GDP data. At the…
The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Rallies on the Heels of Strong GDP Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Slips on Weaker Consumer Spending - May 11, 2024
- GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Rallies on the Heels of Strong GDP Data - May 11, 2024
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Greenback Weak, Focus on US CPI - May 11, 2024