The pound plunged last week due to a drop in Fed rate cut expectations. The Fed will meet on Tuesday and likely keep rates unchanged. The Bank of England will meet on Thursday and likely hold rates at the current 5.2% rate. The GBP/USD outlook reveals a slight bullish tilt as the pound recovers from…

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Recovers Ahead of Key Policy Decisions appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story