Britain’s persistently high inflation rate experienced a smaller decline than anticipated. The BOE will likely raise interest rates from 4.50% to 4.75% in June. Rating agency Fitch placed the United States “AAA” debt ratings on negative watch. Today’s GBP/USD outlook is slightly bullish as the pound rose against a steady dollar on prospects of more … Continued

