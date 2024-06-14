Data revealed that US consumer prices remained unchanged in May. Experts believe the downtrend in inflation could continue as major US retailers slash goods prices. After the inflation report, the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in September rose from 54% to 70%. The GBP/USD outlook is mildly bearish as the price pulls back after…

The post GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Retreats After CPI-Led Gains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story